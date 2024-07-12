GMNIRD starts admission process for 24 courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development (GMNIRD) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started the online admission process for the 24 courses for the academic 2024-25. The GMNIRD is working in the direction of research and promotion of rural development and agricultural industries. It has four postgraduate courses and 20 diploma and certificate courses.

Those who completed graduate courses are eligible for admission to the master courses. They are Master of Rural Studies (MRS), Socio Culture and Political Aspects, M Sc in Rural Technology and Conservation of Biodiversity.

There are diploma courses of 6 months duration in Fruit and Vegetable Processing, Water and Soil Management, Organic Farming, Horticulture and Nursery Management, Plant Tissue Conservation, Livestock Production and Management, Beekeeping and Management, Fisheries and Management, Women and Child Nutrition Management.

The certificate courses are available in Panchayatraj Management, Self Help Savings Group Organisation and Management, Fruit and Vegetable Processing, Fruit and Vegetable Dehydration Process, Horticulture and Nursery Management, Plant Tissue Conservation, Beekeeping, Senior Citizen Service, Bakery Technology and Mushroom (Alambi) Production Technology.

Those who have passed HSC are eligible for the courses. For details, one may contact the institute director Dr Sanjay Salunke.