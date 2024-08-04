GMNIRD to be given fund through CSR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development (GMNIRD) which is named afte the people's leader Gopinathrao Munde, should be a role model for rural development. Funding will be given to this institute through DMIC as corporate social responsibility (CSR),” said Bhaskar Munde, the former divisional commissioner of the Marathwada.

He was speaking during his visit to GMNIRD of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Saturday.

Bhaskar Munde said that problems of teaching and non-teaching staff members of the institute would be taken with the State Government. He also visited Keshar mango nursery which was developed by GMNIRD.

Former director of the instiute Dr Bhagwan Sakhle gave information about the progess of the intitute. Dr Krishna Kamble, Dr Usha Watane, Dr Balasaheb Bodhne, Dr Shailesh Maknikar and others were present.