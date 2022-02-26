Goal can be achieved with strong determination, hard work: Sunil Chavan

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

“All the great leaders of the world became ideal before society because of their strong determination and willpower to achieve their goal in the different fields. Students can succeed in life by doing hard and keeping great men’s ideal before them,” said Sunil Chavan district collector.

He was speaking at the alumni meet of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad High School and Junior College, Daregaon, organised on Saturday as part of its silver jubilee celebration.

Principal of educational institute Dr Sanjay Gaikwad presided over it. Dr Sanjay Gaikwad said that five school girls from the economic and weaker section of society were adopted for their higher education.

Zilla Parishad vice-president L G Gaikwad, principal Dr Pandit Nalawade, Principal Dr Ashok Naikwade were also present. Headmaster Prakash Vetal made an introductory speech.

Shivaji Padule presented the schools’ progress report. Kiran Takte conducted the proceedings of the programme. The programme concluded with the national anthem.