Gold & cash stolen when man was busy in father’s burial rites

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves made off with four tolas of gold and cash of Rs 1.80 lakh from a house when its owner had gone to attend the burial rites of his father.

It may be noted that the series of thefts and burglaries have continued unabated in the city for the past many months. Two cases of thefts were reported in Pisadevi, Osmapura and Daultabad areas during the last few days. Two burglaries were reported at Satara three days ago.

In the first case, battery seller Syed Shakil Syed Umar (51) lives in Pisadevi area with his family. His father who was living in the Katkat Gate area passed away on January 8.

He along with family members had gone to attend the last rites of his father. When returned home at 10 am, on January 9, he found the lock of his main door broken. The goods from the house were strewn here and there.

Theives broke the iron cupboard and stole 3.8 tolas of gold, 329 gm silver and cash of Rs 1.80 lakh stolen from it. He informed to Cidco Police Station. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot.

On the basis of Syed Shakil’s complaint, a case was registered with Cidco Police Station. PSI Pankaj More is on the case.

The second incident took place at Anupam Society of Shreyanagar.

Thieves entered the godown of the house of the lady complainant and tried to steal electric and other items. When residents saw this, they rushed towards the spot. They caught Syed Subhan Syed Jilani (27, Shah Colony) while trying to steal goods and handed him over to the police. Subhan tried to run away by giving a threat to the lady complainant.

A case was registered with Osmanpura Police Station. The third theft was reported near Daultabad T-point on January 9.

Thieves stole two batteries, one computer, one UPS, two Tabs and one induction cooke. A case was registered with Daultabad Police Station.