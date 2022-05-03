Gold chain of MNS leader stolen in public meeting

Aurangabad, May 3:

A public meeting of MNS chief Raj Thackeray was held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal (MSM) on Sunday. Thieves taking advantage of the crowd during the meeting stole the gold chain amounting Rs 10 lakh of MNS Nanded district president. A case has been registered with City Chowk police station.

Police said, MNS Nanded district president Manindersingh alias Monty Singh Dharamsingh Jahagirdar (38) had come from Nanded to attend the meeting on Sunday.

Taking advantage of the crowd at the venue, thieves stole Manindersingh’s gold chain weighing 200 grams and amounting Rs 10 lakh. He lodged a complaint with City Chowk police station next day.