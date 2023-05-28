Gold chain of old woman snatched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves snatched a gold chain of an old woman gone for a walk on Kranti Chowk to Samtanagar Road on Saturday evening. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station.

Police said, Bhimabai Laxmanrao Borse (75, Ajabnagar) goes on a walk in he evening regularly. On Saturday at around 6 pm, he had gone for a walk on Kranti Chowk to Samtanagar Road. Two youths covering their faces with handkerchiefs came near her on motorcycle and snatched the gold chain from her neck near SBI Bank. She cried for help but, the the thieves fled till then. On receiving the information, Kranti Chowk police station PI Santosh Patil, PSI Vikas Khatke and others rushed to the spot took the CCTV footage of this area. It was found through the CCTV footage that the motorcycle had gone towards Nagar Road. PSI Khatke is further investigating the case.