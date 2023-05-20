Gold chain of woman snatched

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three thieves came on a motorcycle and snatched a gold chain from the neck of a woman in Bajajnagar on April 26. A case has been registered against three unidentified thieves with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, Swati Anand Kulkarni (44, near Swami Samarth temple, Bajajnagar) had gone to the market with her friend on April 26 evening. When they were returning home, three persons came on a motorcycle near them. One of them snatched a gold chain weighing 14 grams from the neck of Swati. Both the women cried for help, but the thieves speedily fled towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk. As the Kulkarni family had gone out of station for a marriage ceremony after this incident, Swati Kulkarni lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station on Friday. PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.