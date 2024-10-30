Gold chain snatched in broad daylight on Jalna Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two motorcycle-born thieves snatched away a gold chain of three tolas from a woman near the High Court on Wednesday.

According to details, Shobha Kapil Kumar Jagtap (61, Hirapur) along with her son, came to the city for some work at 11 am today.

Two thieves who were on a black colour motorcycle started chasing them from the Cidco flyover.

She was proceeding towards the High Court signal when a pillion rider thief snatched away a gold chain from her. The thieves ran away from the spot on a fast pace. On receiving information, officers of Pundliknagar Police Station rushed towards the spot. A case was registered on the basis of the complaint given by Shobha in the afternoon. PSI Anil Usulkar is on the case.

Now, active on Jalna Road also

With the intention of stealing and running out of the city, gold chain thieves are active in the area near Beed Bypass and Jalgaon Road. It mainly includes internal areas of Jawaharnagar, Ulkanagari, Harsul, N-8, N-9, N-12, T V Centre, Satara and Pundliknagar. More than 10 incidents of gold chain theft took place in these internal areas. Jalna Road has more traffic and also, there are long-duration signals. Hence, thieves avoid stealing on Jalna Road. But, now thieves dared to target women on Jalna Road.

Run away through Dargah, Jawaharnagar road

After snatching the gold chain, the thieves ran away out of the city through Jawaharnagar, Sutgirni Chowk, Shahanurmiayan Dargah Chowk and Beed Bypass. One was wearing a helmet while the pillion rider had a handkerchief tied around his mouth.