Gold chain stolen from house at N-1 Cidco

Aurangabad, April 24:

Thief stole a gold chain weighing 50 grams from a house at N-1, Cidco area on April 23 morning.

Cidco MIDC police said, the complainant woman kept her gold chain below the pillow on the bed in the bedroom. After waking up in the morning she went to kitchen for cooking and the door of the bedroom was open. Some unidentified thief entered in the bedroom and stole the gold chain, she mentioned in the complaint. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station while PSI Songire is further investigating the case.

In another incident, a thief attempted to commit a theft in a house at Savitribainagar in Chikalthana area. A case has been registered against the accused Vishal Raju Chaudiye (24, Lalbaug, Jalna) with the Cidco MIDC police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Sainath Gangadhar Jayebhaye, Vishal entered in his house when his wife had gone on the second floor of the house. Taking advantage of the situation, he tried to steal the valuables from the cupboard. Constable Shejul is further investigating the case.