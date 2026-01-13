Gold chains snatched within 10 minutes over 650 meters

In two chain-snatching incidents reported within a span of 10 minutes, motorcycle-borne thieves looted gold chains weighing a total of 2.5 tolas from two women while following them over a distance of about 650 metres between the Jyotinagar and Shreyanagar areas. The incidents occurred between 7 pm and 7.10 pm on January 12.

In the first incident, interior designer Priyanka Somani (of Jyotinagar) was returning home after picking up her daughter from classes. Near the Sai temple in Jyotinagar, two motorcycle riders followed her and snatched a 14-gram gold chain from her neck before fleeing.

About ten minutes later, in the second incident, 62-year-old Sunanda Devkar (of Shreyanagar) was returning home with her husband after visiting a temple around 7.20 pm when motorcycle-borne thieves approached from the front and snatched her 15-gram gold chain before escaping.

Police said the same culprits were involved in both incidents. Based on the complaints filed by the victims, cases have been registered at the Osmanpura police station. Assistant Police Inspector Shivaji Chaure is conducting further investigation.