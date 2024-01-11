Gold medals to be presented in name extension

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will present gold medals to the toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the name extension ceremony of the university to be held on January 14.

Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali said that those students who topped the examinations in in March-April 2023 examinations would receive the medals.

Gold medals to be given away

The names of the students are as follows; Megha Angrakhe (MA English, Principal S T Pradhan Gold Medical), Yasmin Firdous (MA Urdu, Chancellor’s Gold Medal), Saudnya Kavhale (BA-Public Administration), Kale Kalpana (MA Public Administration) and Komal Bandu (MA Political Science)--all theree will get Dr Ramesh Dhokle Gold Medals, Shaikh Uzma (MA English, Dr Bapusji Salunke Gold Medal), Chandramani Wakale (BJ, Dainik Lokmat Gold Medal sponsored by Honourable Rajendra Darda), Nikita Harke (M Sc-Biochemistry, S S Pawar Gold Medal) and Neha Kulkarni (M Com-Dr N G Bapat Gold Medal).