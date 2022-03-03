Gold, silver ornaments, cash worth Rs 4.50 L stolen

Aurangabad, March 3:

Gold, silver ornaments and cash worth Rs 4.49 lakh were stolen from a locked house at Padegaon on Wednesday between 2 pm to 11.30 pm.

Cantonment Police Station personnel arrested the accused Shaikh Abdul Mabud Shaikh Abdul Lateef (22, near Kasambari Dargah), within 12 hours after the crime. The process of recovering stolen items from the accused was underway till Thursday late night.

Senior police inspector Sharad Ingle said that the complainant Mohammed Azhar Khan Babar Khan (Kasambari Dargah, gut no 84, near Ambar School, Padegaon), a trader, had gone to meet his relatives on Wednesday along with family members.

The thief Shaikh Abudl Mabud broke the lock of the house and made off with gold items- necklace, gold earring, bangles and chain, silver ornaments, three ladies watches, cash of Rs 37,000 and petrol tank of two-wheeler worth Rs 4,49,200.

On receiving the information, PI Sharad Ingle, PSI Sachin Wayal, ASI Pandurang Dake and others rushed to the spot. The police personnel examined closed-circuit TV cameras footage of the area and identified the accused. Police arrested him within 12 hours after the crime took place.

Box

cash, TV ornaments stolen from male nurse's house

Kiran Babasaheb Wagh (Kiran Park, Padegaon) had gone to in-laws' house

to attend a marriage function and see the health of his pregnant wife on February 27.

Taking advantage of this, thieves entered his house and stole cash of Rs 5,000, an LED TV, a 12 gms gold necklace and other items from the house. The incident came to light on Tuesday. A case was registered with the Cantonment Police Station. PSI Sachin Wayal is on the case.