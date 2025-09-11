Gold worth one-and-a-half tola stolen from woman in Shahganj
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 11, 2025 23:25 IST2025-09-11T23:25:08+5:302025-09-11T23:25:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Hamida Sheikh (40) of Kabadipura had gold bars weighing approximately 14.34 grams stolen from her purse while ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Hamida Sheikh (40) of Kabadipura had gold bars weighing approximately 14.34 grams stolen from her purse while shopping in the Shahganj area on September 5 around 3 pm. She filed an FIR at City Chowk police station on September 10, and police have begun investigating the theft.Open in app