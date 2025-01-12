Golden opportunity for budding Entrepreneurs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aspiring entrepreneurs have a chance to transform their ideas into reality with the launch of the MeitY GENESIS Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) program by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) on Sunday.

Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the program offers grants of up to Rs 10 lakhs and expert mentorship to first-generation entrepreneurs. The initiative, announced during the 'Udyog Prerna' event at Devgiri Government ITI as part of MAGIC’s Innovation Week, aims to foster startups in electronics, emerging technologies and digital solutions.

Who can apply?

The program is open to Indian citizens aged 18 or older, who are first-generation entrepreneurs with startups in the ideation or early-stage phase (less than one year old). Startups should not have received funding exceeding Rs 10 lakhs, and preference will be given to applicants from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Focus areas: Electronics & IT, AI, IoT, Blockchain, Digital Solutions.

Why apply?

Selected startups will receive financial support, expert mentorship, and access to a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. The program focuses on cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, and digital solutions in healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Applications are open until 25th January 2025. Interested entrepreneurs can apply online at http://bit.ly/GENESISEiR.

MAGIC Director Suresh Todkar stated at the launching ceremony at Deogiri Government ITI, “This program is a unique platform for first-generation entrepreneurs, especially from smaller cities, to innovate and succeed with the support of grants and mentorship.”

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to kickstart your entrepreneurial journey!