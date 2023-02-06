Good news for minority institutions as Govt permits to fill vacant teachers' posts

Aurangabad: There is good news for minority institutions as the State Government approved the proposal to fill 1474 teachers posts in the State.

It may be noted that hundreds of posts were lying vacant in many granted minorities schools for the past many years. During the Covid outbreak, the Government put restrictions on recruitment in all the departments, excluding health, through its orders dated May 4, 2020.

The number of teaching and non-teaching staff vacant posts increased due to retirement and deaths since then. The different teaching and non-teaching employees raised the issue time and again as it was affecting teaching in the schools. Thousands of youths have been waiting for starting the recruitment process in minority educational institutes.

Desk officer of School Education and Sports Department Duttatray Shinde directed the Education Director (Pune) on February 2, 2023, to fill the vacant posts in minority schools. He also cited the reference of the approval letter (dated December 12, 2022) issued by the finance department for the proposal of filling 1474 posts.

“The necessary vacant posts of teachers should be filled after the approval of the final staffing pattern.

The further process can be done taking into the merger of 265 surplus teachers in minorities schools,” he said.

Commenting on this, Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh founder Sajid Ahmed this would help in commencing the much-awaited recruitment process of teachers in minority educational institutes.

He claimed that he had taken up the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar and secretary of Education Department Ranjitsinha Deol.