Goods transport facility to be shifted to Daulatabad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

South Central Railway general manager Arunkumar Jain on Friday visited Manmad, Nagarsol, Daulatabad, and later Aurangabad railway stations and took the information about facilities and the works under progress. Nanded divisional manager Upinder Singh was also present.

Jain later interacted with the newsmen. Answering a question, he said, it is difficult to tell which specific proposals for the Nanded division have been sent to the railway board for budget as there are severe proposals.

We have sent a proposal for the double line between Aurangabad and Ankai, but we do not have the authority to say whether we will get the funds for it. The goods transport facility from the Aurangabad railway station will be shifted to Daulatabad while the work of the pitline will be completed within a year. The proposal for the double line has not been sanctioned yet, but we are hopeful that it will be done soon.

The tender for the pitline in Aurangabad has been finalized. We are taking efforts that instead of 16 bogies, the pitline should be for 24 bogies.

The issue of the Aurangabad - Ahmednagar railway route is of the Central Railway zone and it is being considered. A new proposal for an entrance of the railway station from the southern side has been prepared and it will take around 2 more years, Jain said.

Jain took information about the facilities at the railway station, railway tracks, electrification work, staff quarters and other staff-related issues.

Station manager Laxmikant Jakhde, officers and employees were present.