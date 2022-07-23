Google takes 'U-turn', renames 'Sambajinagar' as Aurangabad on Google Maps

Aurangabad and Osmanabad city were renamed by Google Maps a few days ago. Aurangabad's name was changed to Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad's name was changed to Dharashiv in Google Maps. After searching for Aurangabad on the map, Sambhajinagar was automatically getting results. But now Google has taken a U-turn and again removed Sambhajinagar and retained the name Aurangabad. Dharashiv's Osmanabad has been done.

In a way, a campaign was started on Google by a group against Sambhajinagar. A video was posted on social media about how to complain. However, it is said that Google has taken a U-turn due to these complaints.

Uddhav Thackeray's Mahavikas Aghadi government had approved the proposal to rename both the cities in the last cabinet meeting before coming to power. However, Devendra Fadnavis raised some questions in this regard. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis stayed the decision. After the agitation by the Shiv Sainiks, Aurangabad was once again renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. After this, from July 19, the changed names were seen on Google's products. After this, many people including MP Imtiaz Jalil had raised objections.

As soon as Sambhajinagar appeared on mobile instead of Aurangabad, many people objected to the decision on the Google site. Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jalil had warned Google to take legal action. Google was informed that Aurangabad city is a historical city. Also, the objectors had filed an objection by attaching the 1996 judgment of the court. Now we have to see what the reaction is about the name change on Google.