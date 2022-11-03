Goons robbing student at night arrested

Crime branch police have arrested two goons who severely beat and robbed a students returning from his native village to the city a few days back. One of them is a minor boy while the arrested goon has been handed over to the Cidco MIDC police for further investigation, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Police said, a student Anil Shivram Vathore returned from his native village and was walking to his rented room from Jalgaon Road on October 27 at around 1 am. Two goons came on a motorcycle near him and threatened him with a knife and robbed him. A case was registered with Cidco MIDC police.

Meanwhile, the crime branch police received the information, that these two goons are wandering in the Mukundwadi area. The police team arrested Nitesh Bansilal Pimple (24, Mukundwadi) and a minor boy. They confessed that they robbed Anil when they were returning after watching a movie. Pimple has been handed over to the Cidco MIDC police while the minor boy has been handed over to his parents.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by PSI Ajeet Dagadkhair, Manoj Chavan, Ashwaling Honrao, Sunil Bolkar, Parshuram Sonune, Nitin Sundarde, Abhijeet Gaikwad and others.