Gor Banjara community is refrained from development: Rathod

Aurangabad

Food and Drug Administration minister Sanjay Rathod opined that although the dilect and living of the Gor Banjara community is similar but it has refrained from development due to the different reservations in different states. He was in the city during the Seva Dhawaj Yatra.

The yatra started from four various parts of the country with flags arrived at Vasantrao Naik College in the city on Sunday evening. The yatra will go to Pohragadh where the unveiling of the 21 feet high horse-mounted statue of Saint Seva Lal Maharaj and flag hoisting will be held on February 12.

Addressing the people, Rathod said Banjara people are in large numbers in the country. But, there are only three MLAs from the community. This community has the power to elect 25 MLAs. People will have to agitate for it now, he said.

He appealed the people to attend the programme at Pohragadh in large numbers.

Rajaram RAthod, Adv Abhay Rathod, Jitendra Maharaj, Sahebrao Maharaj Shashtri, P T Chavan, Ashok Pawar, Bipin Rathod, Ranjeet Pawar, Rajpal Rathod and others were present.