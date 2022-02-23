Government employees call off strike after four hours

About 15,000 employees on strike in the district

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

The two day strike called by state government employees was called off in four hours on Wednesday. The unions called off the strike after talks with the government. However, the employees stopped working all day. Many citizens coming to the government offices had to return because there were no staff in the office.

Around 15,000 employees from the district participated in the strike. The employees staged an agitation in front of the district collector office. However, as the government promised not to take any action against the protesting employees, most of them remained absent from work on Wednesday. Zilla Parishad employees union, district Talathi union, district revenue association, class four employee unions participated in the strike. "The strike was called off in the afternoon after the government promised to settle the demands by the end of April. We will wait for two months," said Dr Devidas Jarare, state vice president of the employees union. Association members Bhausaheb Pathan, NS Kamble, Anil Suryawanshi, Shaikh Aref, Sharad Vyapari and other employees were present.