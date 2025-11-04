Government fails to help farmers affected by excess rainfall: Ambadas Danve

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Farmers in Marathwada affected by heavy rainfall have received minimal aid Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000, and in a few places Rs 8,500. However, irrigated and orchard farmers have not received a single rupee in assistance. This government has failed to provide proper relief to the affected farmers, alleged Uddhav Sena leader and former leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve at a press conference on Tuesday.

Danve said that heavy rains had damaged kharif crops in Marathwada. Farmlands were eroded, and many houses and livestock were washed away. Despite government announcements, no meaningful relief has reached the affected farmers yet. Procurement centers for soybean and cotton at the guaranteed price have not started operations, only registrations have begun. Traders are buying cotton at prices Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 below the minimum support price. The recent rainfall has also soaked the cotton ready for harvest, further reducing yields, but market rates have not increased accordingly.

Danve further criticized the government, noting that during discussions with Bachchu Kadu, the government promised to announce a loan waiver after six months. “When Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, he approved the loan waiver in just six minutes. Why does this government need six months?” he questioned.

Uddhav Thackeray’s four-day Marathwada tour from today

To interact with farmers affected by the heavy rains, party chief Uddhav Thackeray will begin his four-day tour of Marathwada from Wednesday. The tour will start from Nandar village in Paithan tehsil. Danve said that while the ruling leaders criticize Thackeray’s visit, they themselves have done nothing beyond making statements.