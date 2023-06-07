Government ignores GMCH established by visionary leaders

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was established 65 years back. Such institutions were established in the state due to visionary leaders. However, the government today is not providing the required financial assistance to GMCH. MLC Ambadas Danve has donated a blood collection vehicle to GMCH, but actually, it is the job of the government”, criticized MP Sanjay Raut.

He was speaking during a function organised to dedicate a blood collection vehicle sponsored by MLC Ambadas Danve to the public at GMCH on Wednesday. Danve, contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, district chief Kishenchand Tanwani, dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, CEO of cancer hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Anil Joshi, Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Mirza Shiraj Baig, Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Kashinath Garkal, member of the board of visitors Pravind Shinde, Narayan Kankate, Mohsin Ahmed, Iqbalsingh Gill and others were present.

MP Raut further said, a country or a state is considered prosperous when its health machinery is strong. Danve has helped GMCH whenever required.

As the government officers and the opponents were absent from this programme, Raut said that this is a government programme and not a political programme. Hence, they should have attended it. Dr Mangala Borkar conducted the proceedings of the function.

UBT Shiv Sena activists join Shiv Sena

When MP Raut was in the city, some activists of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena from the city joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the guidance of MP Shrikant Shinde and MLA Sanjay Shirsath at Mumbai on Tuesday.

The officials and activists who joined Shiv Sena were deputy city president Sanjay Barwal, Santosh Marmat, Ambadas Mhaske, Hiralal Wani, Navnath Muley, Nagesh Raut, Kamal Kishor Bakliwal, Sachin Walukar, Ravi Shinde, Ganesh Raviwale, Amol Muley, Suresh Sonawane, Govinda Khandre, Rahul Yaldi, Kishen Kanise, Kisan Ghanwat, Valmik Sonawane, Sachin Mahajan, Ghansham Kalyankar, Mahesh Surse, Akshay Jadhav, Parag Kundalwal, Avinash Banswal, Akshay Salame, Yashpal Gumladu, Gorakh Wani, Ravi Shinde and others.