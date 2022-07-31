Government is committed for inclusive development

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 31:

“Traders are integral part of nation’s development. The newly formed state government is committed for the inclusive development. The issue of ban on plastic will be resolved through positive discussions with the traders. They should suggest an alternative for plastic to the government and care will be taken that no one will get unemployed”, stated chief minister Eknath Shinde.

He was speaking during the state-level traders convention organised by Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCIA), Marathwada Chamber of Trade and Industry and Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh here on Sunday. union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve, MLA Abdul Sattar, MACCIA president Lalit Gandhi, senior vice president Umesh Dashrathi, Tansukh Zambad, Satyanagarayan Lahoti, Ghansham Goyal, Yapari Mahasangh president Vijay Jaiwal, MCTI president Praful Malani and others were present.

Shinde further said, a meeting will be held with the representatives of traders soon at Mumbai to discuss their demands. The issue of plastic ban, GST on food items will be resolved through positive discussions. The government is committed to make a suitable atmosphere for the growth of trade and industries.

Vedanta and Foxcon will make an investment Rs 2.06 lakh crores in the state in semi-conductor industry. Talks are going on with Korean companies as well for investment. The industries should take efforts to bring maximum foreign investment in the state and the government will provide all the infrastructure for it. Impetus will be given for skill development, he said.

During the conference, CA Umesh Sharma imparted detailed information about the GST. Rajendra Bhatiya spoke about Agriculture Produce Market Committee Act and GST provisions.

Gandhi said that the small traders are suffering due to the provisions of GST and not the big traders and manufacturers. The traders will initially try to resolve their issues through discussions with the government. Even if, their demands are not accepted, around 50,000 traders from the state will agitate at Mumbai, he said.