Government is deceiving OBC and Maratha communities: Ambadas Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve lamented saying, “The government is deceiving both the Maratha community and the OBC community. The notification issued regarding the genealogical records has not been implemented. Manoj Jarange undertook a hunger strike to demand the implementation of this notification. The implementation of genealogical records has still not been carried out, and as a result, the Maratha community has not received justice.”

While speaking to media persons on Saturday, Ambadas Danve said, “ The ordinance on genealogical records should be implemented. The Maratha community was being issued Kunbi certificates previously also, and the government has done nothing new in this regard. Instead, the government has deceived the Maratha community. Whether it is the Maratha community or the OBC community, everyone has the right to protest democratically. However, violence and village blockades are wrong and it will not solve the issue. The current government is inciting violence in the state through the Maratha and OBC movements. Hatred and casteism are wrong, leading to degradation and hindering progress.”

...Hence, Pankaja Munde faced consequences LS polls

Political leaders need to take care not to spread caste hatred. The question is whether Pankaja Munde takes the same stance as Gopinath Munde used to. She had to face consequences in the Lok Sabha polls due to this, said Danve.

Imprison those who leaked the NEET paper

Speaking about the strict law introduced by the Centre to curb NEET paper leaks, Danve said that those who first leaked the NEET papers and the system which is responsible for it should be jailed first. What will making a law achieve? The test should be re-conducted. If there has been a scam or paper leak, the Centre is responsible. If a scam can occur in the NEET exam, then it seems easy to leak the papers of exams like police recruitment and talathi recruitment.

A dig at Uday Samant

" Ambadas Danve is my close friend and he should not assume that he will remain the Leader of the Opposition forever. He works very well and should follow the right path and come on the right track," said Uday Samant, Deputy Leader of the Shinde Sena and Minister of Industry, during his visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on June 15. When asked about this, Ambadas Danve responded with a dig, saying, "Thanks for the advice..."