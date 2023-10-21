Government making efforts to boost industrial growth in Marathwada

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Saturday inaugurated the Marathwada industry and SME summit organized by SME Chamber of India and Maharashtra Industrial Development Association (MIDA) in the city.

Addressing the summit, Karad said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a developed nation and if India wants to become self-sufficient, it is necessary to support small and medium entrepreneurs. He said that the government is making efforts to provide them with financial supply, raw materials, skilled workers, and technology.

Karad also announced that a floating solar project of 2000 megawatt will be set up on Jayakwadi Dam, which will require an investment of Rs 10000 crores. He said that this project will create many new jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurs in the region.

In addition to the floating solar project, Karad also informed that many new projects are coming up in Marathwada through DMIC and Invest India. He said that the government is also making efforts for drone cluster, drone manufacturing, drone training as well as air, rail, and road connectivity.

Will provide loans

Bank of India deputy manager Hemant Kher assured that BOI is ready to provide loans to entrepreneurs in Marathwada on time. Lalita Kolte of Tata Life Insurance, Gajanan Shirke of Wari Energy, Imran Khan of Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Vitthal Tiverekar of Inspire Reality, and Baranwal of NSIC also spoke on the occasion.

Global infrastructure should be brought

In the introduction, Chandrakant Salunkhe assured that MIDA and SME Chamber of India would cooperate. Rudrani infrastructure company chairman Vivek Deshpande expected that joint ventures, technology transfer from abroad should be brought to Marathwada by taking advantage of their global connectivity through MIDA and SME chamber of India.