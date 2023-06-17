Government planning to curb reservations by privatizing jobs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The government is planning to curb the reservations given by the Constitution of India by privatizing the government jobs”, alleged the legislative assembly opposition leader Ajit Pawar.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) social justice wing training camp here on Saturday. He inaugurated the programme by lighting a torch. The camp has been organised with the tag line ‘Jagar Samvidhanacha.... Ladha Nyaya Hakkacha’. MLA Amol Mitkari and MLA Jeetendra Avhad addressed the camp in two sessions respectively.

Pawar alleged that the government is ignorant about the current affairs in the state. The memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill, lack of funds for various schemes of backward classes, lack of funds for various finance corporations, and students fees issues are pending.

Telangana chief minister is coming to the state and taking the NCP activists in his party, they should remain alert from such lures and make NCP strong.

Initially, Rajesh Tope, Jaidev Gaikwad, and Sunil Magare made the introductory speech.

Various elections are heading and a survey will be conducted to seek the eligible candidates. The father body of NCP is not aware of the officials of various departments. Hence, there should be coordination between them, Pawar said.