Government shifts focus to five-year development plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The government has altered its approach to district development planning, shifting from a long-term vision to a five-year plan. Previously, there were efforts to prepare district development plans until 2047, but now the state planning department has mandated a shorter timeframe. As a result, ongoing preparations for the extended plan have been halted, and the new deadline for approval is set for January 2024, leaving the planning department in a rush.

The government initially directed the submission of short, medium, and long-term development plans to district administrations. However, the state planning department has now instructed the preparation of plans spanning up to five years, with the aim of implementing them by January 2024. The MIT Institute has been appointed as the technical advisor for the district development plan.

Several departments had already drafted development plans, but these will now be adjusted to fit the new five-year timeframe. District planning officer Bharat Vayal confirmed the government's directive for five-year planning, emphasizing that the focus is on projects with a five-year operational span.

Previously, districts had been working on development plans aligned with economic growth assumptions for Maharashtra in the years 2027, 2037, and 2047. Dr Harshdeep Kamble, the guardian secretary, had suggested developing district plans based on income growth objectives. However, the planning horizon has now been condensed to five years.