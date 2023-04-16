Government to abolish non-agriculture tax in state

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The construction sector provides maximum employment. Hence, the government is planning a policy to encourage this sector. One of these policies is to abolish Non-agriculture (N.A) tax in Maharashtra. N.A will be only a one-time tax and it will have to be paid during the first transaction only once and not again. It is hamper the government revenue but the common buyer will be relieved”, said revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

He was speaking during the installation ceremony of the state body of Confederation of Real Estates and Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) here on Sunday. Newly appointed state president Pramod Khairnar took charge from the outgoing president Sunil Furde. New secretary Vidyanand Bedekar took charge from former secretary Sunil Kotwal. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, cooperative minister Atul Save, additional chief secretary Bhushan Gagrani, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhary.

Vikhe further said, the government has brought several reforms in the system. The applicant from July 1 onwards will get the measurement map within 15 days of the submission of the application at their home. The government is also planning to provide government lands for establishing affordable houses.

Dr Karad mentioned that a new bank will be established to provide long-term loan to the builders and developers.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar CREDAI branch president Vikas Chaudhari made an introductory speech while former state president Rajendrasingh Jabinda welcomed the dignitaries. CREDAI former and present officials from 62 cities were present on the occasion.

Give cheap houses to customers

Revenue minister Vikhe Patil said that the auction of the sand has been abolished and the builders will get the sand at the rate of Rs 1,000 per brass with transportation. Similarly, the ready reckoner rates this year have been kept constant. Hence, the builders and developers should provide houses to the customers in cheaper rates.

New state body

President Pramod Khairnar, secretary Vidyanand Bedekar, vice president Mahesh Sadhwani, Rasik Chavan, Sunil Kotwal, Aditya Javadekar, Anish Shah, Rajendra Yadav, treasurer Narendrasingh Jabinda, joint secretary Dinesh Dhage, Ravindra Khillare, Shantaram Patil, Ashish Pokharna, Dharmaveeer Bharti and Rajesh Vaje.