Governor Bais to inaugurate MUHS divisional centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais will inaugurate Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Centre of Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) at Mukundnagar of the city online on June 2.

Vice-chancellor of MUHS Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar said that both the divisional centre of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Gene Health Lab OPD Services in Pune would be inaugurated online in a programme to be held at IIT Powai in Mumbai on June 2.

Pro-chancellor and Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, additional chief secretary Sujata Sainik, and IIT Powai director Subhashish Choudhary will grace the event.

She said the DivisionalCentre which was developed at 15,000 square feet area, offers courses like Diploma in OpthalmicScience and Optometry and B ScOptometry courses.

The MUHS divisional centre which is located near Mukundnagar near Aiport has an OPD facility for ophthalmic patients, a new administrative building, classrooms, a centralised evaluation centre, a strongroom, a library, auditorium hall.

Pro-VC Dr Milind Nikumbh said that the Divisional Centre would provide education and ophthalmic treatment.

VCLtGenKanitkar said that the Governor would inaugurate an international conference of health management in post-Covid 19 during the same programme. She said that MUHS and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mumbai would jointly organise the ‘Summit of AcademiaNetworking and Government, AlliedHealth and MedicalProfessionalsConference on HealthSystemsResearch and Innovation.’