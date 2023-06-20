Governor to inaugurate ‘DNA Barcoding & Vocational Studies’ buildings; Supercomputer to be dedicated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Governor and chancellor of the university Ramesh Bais will inaugurate the buildings of Paul Hebert Centre for DNA Barcoding and Biodiversities and ‘Vocational Studies’ in the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University after 63rd convocation ceremony

on June 27.

Ramesh Bais will arrive in the city next Tuesday to attend the university’s convocation ceremony.

Bamu received Rs 6.61 crore from various Departments and agencies of the Central Government for the buildings.

International research on biodiversity genomics is carried out at Paull Hebert Centre for DNA Barcoding and Biodiversities which is headed by Dr Gulab Khedkar.

The Centre has the research infrastructure and expertise to support both discovery science and applied research and provides analytical support to its academic partners, government researchers, and private sector clients.

Dr Bharati Gawli is head of the Vocational Studies Centre of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra that was set up with the objective of holistic development of the students and imparting key relevant skills that enable them to be employable in the public as well as private sectors.

Supercomputer to be dedicated

A Supercomputer will be installed at Paul Hebert Centre. The university spent Rs 40 lakh on it.

Pune-based C-DAC headed by noted scientist and Padmarshi Dr Vijay Bhatkar has developed the Supercomputer under ‘Super Computer System.’ The Supercomputer will be dedicated to the public in the presence of Ramesh Bais.