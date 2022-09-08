Govt announces Rs 1008 Cr financial aid for farmers of M’wada

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

The State Government on Thursday announced a Rs 1008 crore financial aid to the farmers of Marathwada region for crop losses.

It may be noted that crops spread on 7.36 lakh hectares of arable and horticulture land in the eight districts of the region were damaged in the Kharif season because of heavy rainfall and flooding.

The crops losses on the highest number of hectares (5.87 lakh) were reported in July month alone.

The affected crop area is 23.81 lakh in the State. The State Government announced a Rs 3,501 crore financial assistance to 25.93 lakh farmers across the State.

Of them, 10.9 lakh farmers from the region will get Rs 1008 crore compensation. The aid will be deposited directly into their bank account.

The Chief Minister had announced that compensation would be given for crop losses up to three hectares of land. During the CM’s recent visit to the city, he had said that the compensation amount would be doubled on whatever amount is fixed on the basis of parameters of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

So, the office of the divisional commissioner submitted a proposal of Rs 1,596 crore for the compensation of farmers and rain-related damages while the region received Rs 1008 crore only. The compensation for crops damaged because of snails' havoc was not mentioned in today’s Government orders.