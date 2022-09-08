Govt bans cattle transportation in State due to Lumpy threat: Minister Vikhe Patil

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Thursday said that the Government imposed a ban on the inter-State, district and tehsil level transportation of cattle

considering the threat of lumpy skin disease (LSD) to animals.

Addressing a press conference at the divisional commissionerate today after taking a review of LSD situation and vaccination in Akola and Jalgaon districts, the minister said that there is a shortage of Lumpy vaccination in the State, so, a request was made to the Central Government for the vaccination.

Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar and MLA Haribhau Bagade were also present.

Vikhe Patil said that they also have an option of purchasing the vaccine from private machinery.

He said that 32 cattle died from the disease so far in the State, the decision on cattle transportation was taken to put a check on its spread.

“The LSD spread its tentacles first in North India. The State has over 2 crore animals and there is no option but 100 per cent vaccination. The Government will have to purchase medicines. So, it was decided to put a ban on inter-State, district, tehsil and even weekly market cattle transportation,” he said.

The minister said that he would make a tour of Aurangabad and Marathwada in the coming days.

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Sunil Chavan, Sanjay Kenekar, Vijay Autade, Shrikant Joshi and others were also present.

Vaccination in 17 districts

The vaccination of 2.80 lakh cattle was completed in 17 districts of the State. The 17 districts have 5.71 lakh animals.

“This figure surfaced after conducting a survey within the circumstance of five km. A separate financial aid will be announced for animals which died due to heavy rains,” he said.

Criminal cases to be lodged if norms flouted

The Revenue Minister warned of lodging criminal cases if licensed slaughterhouses and companies transport animals without their check-up. He also claimed that the disease does not transmit to humans from an animal.