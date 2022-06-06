Govt Engg College refuses to test e-bikes

Aurangabad, June 6:

Government College of Engineering has refused to test seized electric bikes. Now, there is a question before Regional Transport Office (RTO) on how to obtain the details about modifications made in e-bikes illegally.

Incharge RTO Sanjay Metrewar said that action would be taken against the dealers of the e-bikes. The RTO received information that electric bikes are being sold after illegal modification. The bikes are catching fire and posing a threat to the life of riders because of illegal modifications.

The checking drive of manufacturers and distributors who were engaged in modified bikes sale was started in the different parts of the State including Aurangabad.

The RTO officers team examined 51 e-bikes including 12 vehicles with dealers and 39 were riding on the roads, on May 23 and 24.

They seized 12 vehicles which were modified illegally. The RTO officers were surprised to see the speed of the e-bike at 55 km with a pillion rider. The original bikes have a capacity of less than 250 watts and the speed per hour is 25 km.

The officers had decided to get tested the bikes through Government Engineering College (GCE). But, the GCE refused to do testing.

Therefore, it appears that cases will be lodged as the information about modifications in vehicles is less likely to come to light.

Sanjay Metrewar said that Rs 1 lakh fine would be imposed against the dealers for enhancing speed beyond capacity in the e-bikes through modifications.