Govt grants permission to fill 80 pc vacant posts in minority schools; Over 12 K in-service teachers to benefit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government granted permission to fill 80 per cent of vacant posts in primary and secondary schools across the State. With this, the services of 12,000 school teachers will be regularised.

It may be noted that the Government approved the necessary 1474 teacher posts in minority educational societies as per the permissions issued on February 2, 2023. The Government issued a letter dated June 21, 2023, stating that 80 per cent of posts in all the schools will be filled.

However, the Education Department released another letter on August 28, 2023, allowing to fill only 50 per cent of the total vacant posts.

The delegations of several teachers' unions including Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh (ABUSS) met School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, secretary of Education Department Angmo Kundan and Deputy Secretary Tushar Mahajan recently, requesting permission to fill 80 per cent posts in minority schools.

Deepak Kesarkar instructed the officers of the education department to issue orders for the 80 pc posts in the schools. D C Shinde, the Desk Officer of School Education, issued a letter on September 26, 2023, for filling 80 pc posts.

Box

More than 12,000 teachers have been working in primary, secondary and higher secondary education schools of minority education societies across the State. These teachers are waiting for the approval of the regularisation of their services. With the orders, their services will be regularised.