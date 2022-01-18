Govt suspends resolutions renting AMC buildings to Pvt organisations

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

The State Government suspended the resolutions taken in the General Body meeting of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to rent three schools buildings to private organisations.

It may be noted that the number of students in AMC schools is rapidly declining. The administration and ruling parties office-bearers never tried to increase the strength of students.

On the contrary, the GB meeting of the Corporation had passed resolutions separately to allot three school buildings to private institutions because of the low number of students.

The Government suspended all three resolutions. Therefore, the political parties have been hit hard.

The first resolution was passed on July 27, 2017, to hand over the AMC school building located at CIDCO N-1 to Atrini Bahudeshiya Sanstha. Another resolution was passed on May 23, 2018, to give the school building of Rauza Baugh-Gitanagar to Raj Education and Welfare Society on an annual rent of Rs 12,000.

Similarly, a resolution was passed in February 2019 to lease the building of Primary School at New Osmanpura to Jain Education Institute for 29 years. It was a big plan of the ruling parties office-bearer to allot land and buildings to private institutions.

The AMC Commissioner sent a proposal to the Government in April 2021 that all the three resolutions should be cancelled as they are not in the interest of the Corporation.

Accordingly, the Urban Development Department of the Government, for the first time, suspended all the resolutions.

In the letter received from the Government, it was stated that there would be a period of 30 days for those concerned to raise an objection to the suspension of the resolutions. Even during the tenure of the administrator, a resolution was passed to lease school grounds and buildings. However, after the protest, the Guardian Minister Subhash Desai took notice and stayed the decision of the administrator.