Govt to register cases in Rs 132 Cr irregularities of Bamu

Aurangabad, Dec 25:

The State Government will lodge cases in 15 days in Rs 132 crores irregularities in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the government received complaints about malpractices and irregularities in the functioning of the university. It appointed three different inquiry committees. One of the committees submitted its report recently. The report of a committee led by the then Joint Director appointed in June 2017 Dr Rajendra Dhamanaskar was leaked on social media. The government did not confirm its authenticity yet. The remarks and opinions expressed by the inquiry committee in the report are very shocking.

The report reveals irregularities of Rs 132 crore in various matters. The highest amount of irregularities is Rs 65.22 crore in cases like making no entry of affiliation fee recovery, purchasing without tenders, giving higher rate than market and non-deposit of affiliation fees. Significantly, the administration had failed to show records of Rs 66.97 crore transactions to the probe committee.

The report was not made public yet. This created sensation in the education field of the Aurangabad division.

When the issue was raised in the ongoing Winter session, higher and technical education minister Uday Samat said that cases would be registered into the university irregularities in 15 days.

The minister also hinted at tabling the probe report in the House.

Take action against officers & employees

The Higher and Technical Education Minister said that the respective university was asked to fix the responsibility of officers and employees and take action as per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016.