Govt trying to take away 50 Cr people from farming: Rakesh Tikait

Aurangabad, April 11:

“Big warehouses are being built in the country to store and sell grains. This means that ‘Bhakar (bread)’ will be sold. It is for survival and not to sell. The Central Government is working to divide people while we want to keep people connected. There is a plan is to take 50 crore people away from agriculture in the country,” said Rakesh Tikait, leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

He was speaking in a lecture jointly organised by MGM University’s Journalism and Mass Communication College and Krantisurya Mahatama Phule Samajik Samata Pratishthan at MGM campus on Monday.

Anjali Ambedkar presided over the programme. Chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Bhausaheb Rajale, Dwarkabhau Pathrikar, deputy dean of MGM Medical College and Hospital Dr Pravin Suryavanshi, industrialist Ranjit Kakkad, Sujat Ambedkar and Dr Rekha Shelke were seated on the dais. Rakesh Tikait said that there is a need to do the progress of those who work on farms.

“The grandeur of city life has not reached tribals who live at many places between Palghar to Jharkhand. Thousands of students participated in the farmers' agitation and MGM students too were among them. The main objective of farmers' agitation in Delhi was on how to do welfare of farmers. The Central Government withdrew all three black laws. The issue of MSP is still unanswered. Some State Governments are providing free electricity. But, efforts are being made to bring a law to supply electricity to farmers with commercial rate,” he asserted. He alleged that the Government is trying to divide farmers on the basis of caste, religion and borders.

“However, we work to connect people with each other. The labour laws were changed in the country. The Government intends to turn farmers into labourers by obtaining control of their land and produce,” he added.

Anjali Ambedkar also spoke. Shaheer Vasudha Kalyankar presented ‘Powada’ on the life of Mahatma Phule. Earlier, Dr Rekha Shelke made an introductory speech. Dr Shekhar Magar conducted the proceedings. Trupti Diggikar introduced the guest. Mukul Nikalje proposed a vote of thanks.