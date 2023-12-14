Govt urged not to listen Bhujbal to avoid injustice on Maratha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal is treacherous. Henceforth it is my request to the state government not to do injustice to the Maratha community by listening to him or else the community will answer to it, alerted the Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil while talking to reporters on Thursday.

Patil is undergoing treatment in a city’s private hospital from Tuesday night. He said,“ The minister Bhujbal has nothing to do with the OBC community. Instead he is encashing the rush of the community to free himself from the cases levelled against him.”

The MLA of Beed district has clarified that those torching his house were not the Marathas, but on the orders of Bhujbal, the young agitators are being held in the Beed district. A disappointment has prevailed amongst the public against the government due to this action, he said.

Box

Who will beat him?

Bhujbal showed a confidential report in the assembly stating that he would be killed. When asked his take on it, Jarange said, “Who is going to kill him? Let the government provide him with the security of 10,000 police.”

Box

Kunbi certificates to 39L beneficiaries

Pravin Darekar has accused Jarange of taking advantage of the Marathas wave in the state, in response to this query Manoj Jarange said, “The politicians like you know the best to take advantage by seeing the direction of waves. I am not here to politicise it. Indeed, as a Maratha sevak, I am utilising the rush for the Maratha community. This is the reason why 39 lakh people in the state have got the Kunbi certificates.”