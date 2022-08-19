GPS tracker traces vehicle thief

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The crime branch police arrested a vehicle thief who stole a truck and sold it in scrap after cutting it into pieces with gas cutter. The police traced the thief through CCTV footage and GPS tracker installed in the truck. The arrested has been identified as Laxman Baburao Gade (Bhivandi Bodkha, Ambed, Jalna). During interrogation, he confessed that he purchased the truck from one Vishnu Akhat (Parbhani), informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Police said, a case of missing Eicher truck (MH14 CP 3006) was registered with Cidco MIDC police station.

Crime branch PSI Gajanan Sontakke, PSI Ajit Dagadkhair and their team were searching for this truck. They searched the CCTV footage and also traced the truck through the GPS tracker installed in it. It was found that the truck had gone to Bhivandi Bodkha in Ambad tehsil in Jalna district. The police team went there and from the information received from the local residents arrested Laxman Gade. He confessed that he had purchased the truck from one Vishnu Akhat (Parbhani). Gade cut the truck into pieces with gas cutter in his farm and sold it to a steel company at Jalna as scrap.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by PSI Sontakke, PSI Dagadkhair, ASI Vitthal Javkhede, Parbhat Mhaske, Sanjay Nand, Vijay Bhanuse, Sandeep Beedkar, Sandeep Tayade, Ramesh Gaikwad, Tatyarao Shingare and others.

Accused Gade is a hardcore criminal and several cases of thefts, dacoity, attempt to murder and others have been registered against him at various police stations in Jalna, Auangabad, Nashik and Pune.