Grade X students feted at Wisdom

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A parents’ orientation programme and Grade X students’ felicitation ceremony was organised by Wisdom High International School recently.

Chief guest and editor of Asia Express Shareque Naqshbandi was welcomed by school chairman Adv Sufiyaan Siddiqui. Teachers Maleka Sadaf and Mehreen gave introductory remarks. Principal Tasneem Shaikh mentioned complete academic planning for the upcoming academic year and highlighted the new activities which will be taken up. Naqshbandi distributed mementos to X class achievers and guided students.