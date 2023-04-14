Graduation Day at Gaikwad Preschool

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 14, 2023 06:25 PM 2023-04-14T18:25:02+5:30 2023-04-14T18:25:02+5:30

Children were seen filled with high energy to move ahead. Chairman of Gaikwad Educational Group Ramdas Gaikwad, Executive Director ...

Graduation Day at Gaikwad Preschool | Graduation Day at Gaikwad Preschool

Graduation Day at Gaikwad Preschool

Next

Children were seen filled with high energy to move ahead. Chairman of Gaikwad Educational Group Ramdas Gaikwad, Executive Director Nandkumar Dandale, headmistress Priya Joshi congratulated all the students for their success.

Open in app
Tags : Gaikwad Educational Group Ramdas Gaikwad Gaikwad Educational Group Ramdas Gaikwad Nandkumar Dandale Priya Joshi