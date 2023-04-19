Graduation Day at Krayon Kids Nursery
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2023 01:20 PM 2023-04-19T13:20:02+5:30 2023-04-19T13:20:02+5:30
Chhatraptai Sambhajinagar: Krayon Kids Nursery organised Graduation Day, recently. Jr Kg students presented a song. This was followed by graduation song of Sr. Kg students. It was a joyous day for the little ones as they received their graduation certificates from director Ashish Narwade and principal Pallavi Narwade. The enthusiastic hosting was done by the Jr. Kg. students.