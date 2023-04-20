Graduation Day @ Wockhardt School

Wockhardt Global School- CBSE celebrated Graduation Day 2022-23 on April 20. Awards and certificates were given for academic excellence, sports achievements and other special categories. Best Class and Best House were also awarded. Principal Uma Mohandas appreciated the parents and teachers for their supporting role in facilitating learning in the students’ lives, thereby shaping them through education and other curricular activities. Xplore 4.0 exhibition was inaugurated by performing the Vruksh Puja and planting a sapling. The Science, Math, Computer and Art exhibitions were a hit with the parents and guests alike. The senior students performed Nukkad Natak on SDG (Leaving No One Behind) and First Aid (Safe Steps). Not only did the students showcase their myriad skills, but the little ones of grade 1 also performed experiments such as Motion in the ocean, Underwater balloon, Magic paint, Riddles, Brain teaser and Match stick game.