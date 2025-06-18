Gram sevak caught red-handed accepting ₹10,000 bribe in Vaijapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught gram sevak Vijaykumar Kshirsagar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Vaijapur.

Kshirsagar (51), posted at the Panchayat Samiti Office in Vaijapur and residing in Shahanurwadi, had allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from the deputy sarpanch of Bhaygaon village for processing a cheque of Rs 94,000 the pending amount of a Rs 6.96 lakh crematorium development bill under the public utility scheme. The work had been completed and an NOC was already submitted by the complainant. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB on June 17. A trap was laid the next day at Chaitanya Tea House, Jarul Phata, Vaijapur. Kshirsagar was caught accepting Rs 10,000 in the presence of panch witnesses. A case is being registered at Vaijapur police station under Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural limits. The operation was executed under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, additional SP Mukund Aghav, and DySP Suresh Naiknavare. The trap was led by DySP Sangeeta Patil, assisted by PSI Rajendra Sinker, officer Vilas Chavan, and CN Bagul. Citizens are urged to report any instances of bribery or corruption to the Anti-Corruption Bureau without hesitation.