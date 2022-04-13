Gram Sevak, constable booked in bribery cases

Aurangabad, April 13:

Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) booked a constable and a gramsevak in bribery cases at Waluj and Ajanta areas respectively.

Salim Haidar Shaikh (32) is a constable at Waluj police station. He demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant on April 8, for permitting him to run the Matka gambling. The complainant lodged a complaint on April 13 and hence a case was registered against Salim at Waluj police station.

In another incident, a gram Sevak of Hatti village in Ajanta area Pramod Pralhad Kankal (Anand Park, Sillod) demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a woman to sanction her bill of Rs 18,000 for house construction under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. After negotiation, the deal was fixed at Rs 2,000.

ACB laid a trap on April 12 to nab Kankal but he did not accept the bribe as he was suspicious. Hence, ACB lodged a complaint against Kankal with Ajanta police station.