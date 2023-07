Grand celebration for Gurudev Guptinandiji's birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 51st birth anniversary of Digambar Jainacharya Guptinandiji Gurudev will be celebrated on August 1, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The Dharmaraj Sri Tapobhumi Digambar Jain Trust and Sri Dharmatirth Vikas Samiti have organized a grand function for the occasion.

The programme will begin at 7 am with Mahamastakabhishek and Maha Shantidhara of Bhagwan Adinath at Dharamtirtha near Kachner. Acharya Sangh Aharacharya will follow at 9.30 am, and a tree plantation event will take place in the Dharmatirtha area at 1 pm, with hundreds of saplings to be planted by devotees. Picchi, kamandal, and cultural programmes have also been planned for the occasion. Gurudev will be worshipped by Gurubhakt Parivar from Nagpur with special substances.