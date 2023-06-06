Grand ceremony of Shiv Rajyabhishek held with enthusiasm

350th Rajyabhishek: Meghdambri attracts attention

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Rajyabhishek (Coronation) ceremony was celebrated in Kranti Chowk on Tuesday by honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On this occasion, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sitting in Meghdambari (Throne) decorated with flowers was attracting the attention of the present.

On the 350th Shiv Rajyabhishek ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, various programmes are organized all over the country on June 6. On behalf of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Shiv Sena, Shiv Rajyabhishek ceremony was organized at Kranti Chowk on Tuesday. The organizers had prepared a metal Meghdambari for this event. A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj was placed in the flower decorated meghdambari. Purohit Subhash Mule and a team performed the Jal-abhishek with water from Sharyu, Ganga, Kushavarta, Kashi and one other river, followed by Rudrabhishek and 350 coins. It included a gold coin. On the occasion, 21 couples from various castes performed abhishek, Rajyog, Maha arthi and Puja. During this ritual, Shatadhara was released on the idol by Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Ambadas Danve and Balasaheb Thorat. The Ranragini Group’s Ragini Shivadnya Pratishthan distributed 3,500 Motichur ladoos in various orphanages and Kranti Chowk. Sena district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, former MLA Kalyan Kale, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Raju Vaidya and others were present.

Thrilling demonstrations of martial art

On the occasion of Shiv rajyabhishek ceremony, a troupe led by Jaisingh Holiye presented a thrilling demonstration of Shiv-era martial art. It included swords, dandapatta, chakra (galkal) and other weapons.