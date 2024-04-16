Grand Shri Ram Navmi celebrations in Waluj today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand celebration of Shri Ram Navmi is planned for Waluj on Wednesday.

A procession with a grand palanquin will be taken out from the main road in Bajajnagar at 7 am, concluding at the Shriram temple. This will be followed by kirtans and Mahaprasad distribution by the Shriram Sevabhavi Sanstha and Shriram Mandir Sansthan.

Aarti, discourse, and Mahaprasad distribution will be held at 10 am at the Shri Jagurtu Hanuman Temple. Mohandas Hatkadke Maharaj will deliver a religious discourse through kirtans.

A grand procession of Lord Sri Ramchandra's idol will be taken out from the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple, Waladgaon at 9 am. This will be followed by Shri Ram Janmotsav celebration, aarti, and Mahaprasad distribution at 12 pm.

Kirtan by Nandu Maharaj Phandade at 10 am will be held at Sri Ram Temple, Ramnagar, Ranjangaon. A grand procession will be taken out from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the village around 5 pm. Apart from these, various religious programmes will be held across Jogeshwari, Ghanegaon, Vitawa, Bakwalnagar, Kamlapur, and Cidco Waluj Mahanagar.