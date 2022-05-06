Ajit Kembhavi: Inauguration of a three-day conference of astronomers

Aurangabad, May 6:

The massive gravity of the black hole changes the speed and direction of light. However, since light cannot come out of it, it is invisible. According to the new research, gravitational lensing techniques have made it possible to capture the image of the black hole and make new research possible, said the former director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics Ajit Kembhavi.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 11th State Level Astrology Conference organised by MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astronomical Research Center and Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi on Friday. MGM secretary Ankushrao Kadam presided over the programme. Kembhavi said, 'The size of the black hole is zero. But its image does not look like that. The huge gravitational pull of the black hole came into the discussion. Light cannot come out of it. The matter of nearby stars is drawn into the black hole. Scientists studied the X-rays emitted at this time. Black holes have mass and they rotate rapidly. It emits electromagnetic charge. To date, more than ten thousand planets outside the solar system have been discovered. Astronomer Hemant Mone was the chief guest. Director Srinivas Aundhkar gave the introductory. One and a half hundred amateur astronomers from all over the State participated in this conference.

Work of measuring gravitational waves to start in Marathwada

Astronomers from all over the world come to study at the GMRT radio telescope project in Narayangaon. The work of measuring gravitational waves from a huge distance is being carried out at Ligo India, a huge astronomical space laboratory at Aundha-Nagnath in Marathwada. This will be the largest global availability for future astronomical research, said Science and Astronomy communicator, Sameer Dhurde.

Interview of DK Soman today

Senior astronomer DK Soman will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. There will bea lecture on the subject of Panchang and Calendar as well as a interview is scheduled.