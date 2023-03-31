Greenco to produce 12000 MW electricity

Greeco to set up its first project in Soygaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Greenco Company has signed an agreement with the Government of Maharashtra to establish two hydropower projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The first project will be located on the Hiwara river in Soygaon tehsil, generating 12,000 megawatts of electricity every six hours.

The company has requested 0.78 TMC of water in the first year and 0.4 TMC of water from the second year from the ministry of water resources. The Hiwra river comes under the jurisdiction of the Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation, and the company has requested water from the executive director of Tapi corporation. To obtain necessary permissions for the project, executive engineer Dhananjay Godse has been appointed as the nodal officer by Godavari irrigation development corporation. This is a part of the government's ambitious projects for the region. The company is also planning to set up another hydropower project using the water of Mhaismal in Khultabad tehsil.